Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $22,799.70.

SPT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 461,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,821. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

