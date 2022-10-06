Spume Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $510,657.00 (SPUME)

Spume Protocol (SPUME) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Spume Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spume Protocol has a total market capitalization of $251,043.52 and approximately $510,657.00 worth of Spume Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spume Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spume Protocol Token Profile

Spume Protocol launched on August 29th, 2022. Spume Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,468,743 tokens. Spume Protocol’s official website is www.spume.io. Spume Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@shivakoothapadevar/spume-the-holder-owned-non-fungible-token-nft-marketplace-104a4e49aa4b. The Reddit community for Spume Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/spumeio. Spume Protocol’s official Twitter account is @spumeio.

Spume Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spume Protocol (SPUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spume Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,468,742.8411503 in circulation. The last known price of Spume Protocol is 0.0495982 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $265,720.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.Spume.io.”

