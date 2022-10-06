Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. 144,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

