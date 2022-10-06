Starly ($STARLY) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Starly ($STARLY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Starly has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Starly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Starly has a total market cap of $297,556.35 and approximately $395,283.00 worth of Starly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Starly Token Profile

Starly’s launch date was February 17th, 2022. Starly’s total supply is 44,687,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,780,000 tokens. The official message board for Starly is medium.com/@starlynft. Starly’s official website is starly.io. Starly’s official Twitter account is @starlynft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starly

According to CryptoCompare, “Starly ($STARLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starly has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Starly is 0.05105283 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $251,087.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starly.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

