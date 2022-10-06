Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $309,264.80 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,020,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,727,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Price Performance

Shares of STRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

