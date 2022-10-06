Steginsky Capital LLC Has $68.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 24.6% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,285.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

