Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares trading hands.

Stellantis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

