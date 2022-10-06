Stellus Capital Investment Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

SCM stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.