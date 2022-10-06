Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

