Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,200 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average daily volume of 1,638 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

