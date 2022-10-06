StockNews.com Downgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MERC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

MERC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 565,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

