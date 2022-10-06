StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

