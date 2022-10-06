StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.67.
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
