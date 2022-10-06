StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.67.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.