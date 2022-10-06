StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MHH opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

