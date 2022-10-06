StockNews.com Lowers Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 298,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,200. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 103,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

