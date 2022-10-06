StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 117,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Insider Activity

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,844,955 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 222,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,418 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,627,000 after purchasing an additional 722,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 109.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

