StockNews.com Upgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to “Buy”

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $75.03.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

