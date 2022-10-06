Strategic Equity Management Buys Shares of 39,353 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 4.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 18,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.81 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

