Strategic Equity Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 13.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 3.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,730. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

