Strategic Equity Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Equity Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,390,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,742. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.13 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70.

