Strategic Equity Management Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 17,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.