Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
Stratex International Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.
Stratex International Company Profile
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.