Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $227.41 or 0.01125668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $2.02 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 227.58621313 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,892,031.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

