Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 190,551 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Morgan Stanley worth $344,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MS traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,134. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

