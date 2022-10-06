Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,970 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Prologis worth $473,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.49. 52,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

