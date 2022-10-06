Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,271,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 577,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Comcast worth $559,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $88,681,000 after acquiring an additional 273,583 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 167,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCSA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 476,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

