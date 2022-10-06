Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $429,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $124.28. 27,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

