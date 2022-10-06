Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $515,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

CRM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 38,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

