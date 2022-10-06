Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,997 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Mastercard worth $826,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $301.74. 25,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $291.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

