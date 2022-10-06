Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $406.15 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Medtronic worth $406,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Medtronic by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,428 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 251,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 125,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.11. 39,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

