Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $326.25 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,938,548 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $326,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.16% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,315 shares of company stock worth $2,949,834. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. 150,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

