Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,722,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $289,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 19,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,791. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

