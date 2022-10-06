Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Equinix worth $370,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $19.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $558.70. 5,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.27. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $558.63 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

