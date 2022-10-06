Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 125,992 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $638,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $362.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

