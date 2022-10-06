Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $333.68 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,684,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 6.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 6,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,265. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

