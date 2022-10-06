Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.39. Super Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 368 shares traded.
SGHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
