Surience Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Surience Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 24.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.07. 1,727,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

