Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SNCRL stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

