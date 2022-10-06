System1 (NYSE:SST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.19

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 2485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Insider Transactions at System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of System1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.