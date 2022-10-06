Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Invests $65.86 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,862,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 8.7% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

