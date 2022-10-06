TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.38. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 4,095,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of -0.10.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

