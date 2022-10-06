TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

