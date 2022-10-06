TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,501,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.