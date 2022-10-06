TAP Consulting LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.71 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

