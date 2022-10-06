TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,661. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

