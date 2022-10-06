TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.