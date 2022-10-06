TAP Consulting LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.84. The company had a trading volume of 213,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.98 and its 200-day moving average is $373.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

