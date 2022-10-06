Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

