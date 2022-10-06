Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Tata Motors Price Performance

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,582. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 58.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 16.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 107.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 180,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

