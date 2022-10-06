TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.59

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$55.59 and last traded at C$55.78, with a volume of 2765440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.32.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.93. The company has a market cap of C$56.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

